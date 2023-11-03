UDP, HSPDP meeting to discuss ‘joint candidate’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The UDP and HSPDP are scheduled to get together next week to deliberate on a shared candidate and plan for the next Lok Sabha elections.

The UDP and the HSPDP have formed the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) and agreed to field a single candidate, albeit they haven’t decided on anyone yet.

“RDA means that there are two parties, but as we did in the previous elections, we will choose the candidate jointly. We need to make a decision jointly and mutually,” HSPDP president KP Pangniang, stated on Thursday.

He stated that preparations for the MP elections have already begun, and they will now talk about selecting a single candidate.

Those who wish to run for the UDP in the next Lok Sabha elections from the Shillong seat are not restricted to the party. Two non-UDP candidates are DRL Nonglait, president of the Khasi Authors’ Society, and Robertjune Kharjahrin, former HYC president, the party has learned.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh, vice president PT Sawkmie, and former KHADC chief executive member Titosstarwell Chyne are the competitors from the UDP.

When asked if the HSPDP will pitch for its own candidate, Pangniang replied that they would talk about it as a group to decide who to nominate.

‘Desertion won’t impact party’

Despite the mass resignation of the HSPDP’s youth wing president and several members, the party stated that all is well within the party since the move was anticipated.

“We have produced so many MLAs and MDCs and one young leader’s exit won’t harm us,” Pangniang added.

“We saw it coming as during the Sohiong by-election he had attended more meetings of the VPP than his own party,” he added.