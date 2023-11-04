HANM protests in Delhi for ILP, language recognition

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/ MAWKYRWAT, Nov 3: The demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the implementation of the inner-line permit, and the Centre’s intervention in resolving the interstate boundary issue echoed in New Delhi as members of the Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) organised a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

Led by HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani, leaders from the district councils and other citizens participated in the demonstration.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Kharbani criticised the Ministry of Home Affairs for not taking seriously the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule and the implementation of the ILP.

He said despite the signing of an MoU for six of the 12 areas of dispute along Assam-Meghalaya border, villagers in the affected areas continue to be harassed, necessitating the Centre’s intervention.

He said HANM members would return New Delhi to stage protests if the Centre continues to ignore the demands. Rambrai MDC Bajop Pyngrope, who participated in the demonstration, said: “The district council felt it right to send representatives. So, the Sohiong MDC and I participated in the protest to give the issue a boost.”

He hoped the demands would be met and said the protests should go on until the Centre relents.

The 60-member state Assembly had a few years ago passed the resolution for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule and the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya. The Centre is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, HANM’s South West Khasi Hills unit on Friday put up banners in different parts of Mawkyrwat to show support for the leaders and members of the organisation that staged the demonstration in New Delhi.

The unit’s general secretary, W Lyngdoh said all the members of the organisation are in solidarity with the leaders who are in New Delhi for drawing the Centre’s attention to the key demands.

He called upon the people of Meghalaya, especially of South West Khasi Hills district, to support HANM in the fight for the three issues, especially the recognition of the Khasi and Garo languages.