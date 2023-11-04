NPP dismisses VPP challenge in ADC polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 3: The NPP announced on Friday that it will be running solo in the upcoming polls to the three autonomous district councils in the state.

The party also dismissed any threat from the VPP. “Although the VPP will be present in some constituencies, our primary opponents in the majority of the seats will be the UDP and the Congress,” KHADC MDC and NPP spokesperson Bajop Pyngrope stated on Friday.

“We recently appointed a dynamic president (Prestone Tynsong), and we will now map out our plans and hold meetings to discuss how to best position ourselves for the MDC elections,” he declared.

Asked if the party will join forces with any of the political parties, he said, “We will go solo as there have not been any talks with any other political party for a pre-poll alliance or anything.”

He however said, “It also depends on the party leadership but as of now there are no signs so we will go solo”.

The NPP is currently leading the executive committee of all the three autonomous district councils in the state.