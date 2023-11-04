Use VC’s salary to pay ‘illegal appointee’, JAC tells NEHU

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 3: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is made up of the NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU, has adopted a resolution declaring that Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s salary will be used to cover the salaries paid to Rohit Prasad, the illegally appointed technical officer/ senior consultant, with no money taken from the NEHU account.

The resolution was adopted during the second general assembly meeting of the JAC held outside the VC’s office on Friday.

JAC chairman Lakhon Kma addressed the members and declared that the amount paid to Prasad as salary for the last ten months will be recovered from the VC’s own remuneration.

The JAC gave a 10-day deadline to the university to comply with their demands.

Kma also insisted that the VC should make Prasad’s termination letter available to the public.

He further claimed that Shukla purposefully deleted all NEHU ordinance laws and regulations from the university’s official website. As a result, there is increasing unhappiness among the faculty, support personnel, and students, he stated.

Kma warned that if their demands are not met, they will step up their agitation starting on November 13.

In the meantime, the JAC also approved a resolution requiring the VC to convene a news conference in their presence so they could refute his explanations.

Kma stated that the JAC as a whole has taken into account all of the requirements and dates that the three associations had previously established. These are now regarded as the deadlines and demands of the JAC.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the VC will speak with the media on matters pertaining to the recent events and unrest at the Shillong Press Club on Saturday.