Man held in SGH for alleged rape of stepdaughter

From Our Correspondent

BAGHMARA, Nov 3: A case of alleged sexual assault of a minor has surfaced in South Garo Hills, one day after five people were detained by West Garo Hills police on suspicion of raping a minor.

A man was taken into custody by the police on charges of molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter while her mother was out running errands.

The stepfather was taken into custody the next day after the mother first reported the case verbally to the Jadi police outpost on November 1.

A case was filed under POCSO at the Baghmara police station following which the accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.