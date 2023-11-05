Flavour of the season – Nambie

Tête-à-tête with Meghalaya’s finest and Masterchef India’s Top 10, Nambie Jessica Marak (35), who graduated from Madras Christian College, Chennai has had no professional culinary grooming. What sets her apart is her penchant for food, the exotic quotient of using traditional ingredients and recipes from Northeast’s oasis and presenting it with her touch of finesse. Marak, who has always been enchanted by food, especially that of the Northeast, has been engaging with a wide audience through her YouTube channel, EatYourKappa which exhibits an array of culinary delights from the region.

SS: Hi Nambie, congratulations on your accolades at Masterchef India Season 8. How has the experience been so far?

NM: The Masterchef kitchen has been a great learning experience. It’s been a great journey so far and I’ve gotten great insights in a short span of time. I want to say, it’s been incredible.

SS: What prompted you to give the auditions a chance?

NM: I’ve always been a huge fan of Masterchef, whether it was Masterchef in India or even globally. Somehow, I have always wondered whether I would be able to participate and if I’d be able to handle the pressure of cooking. Coincidentally, I received a call from the Masterchef team asking if I wanted to audition and I saw an opportunity there and I took it up. And here I am.

SS: Has Masterchef India always been a goal for you?

NM: Masterchef has always been a dream for me. I’ve always wanted to get into the competition, especially because I’ve always loved cooking. I’m a food enthusiast and a rookie cook but I’ve always imagined myself cooking in the masterchef kitchen. So, yes, it’s a big dream for me to be able to be here and participate in Season 8.

SS: How did it all come about? Tell us about it.

NM: I auditioned for the show in Kolkata because I was in Chennai when the Gauhati auditions took place and I missed it. I performed well there, after which I got selected and thereafter partook in the final round of auditions in Mumbai. It was an amazing journey for me, travelling from a remote village in West Khasi Hills to a big city like Mumbai and facing the judges.

SS: EatYourKappa has been your food channel for sometime now? Tell us about this.

NM: EatYourKappa is my Youtube channel that I have been running for a while. It caters to Northeastern food and culture. I started this channel because there were very few northeastern recipes online and it was one day when I searched the internet for ideas, and there was hardly anything I could find. It all began there, and I received recognition and desired media coverage too.

SS: You have made Meghalaya and its people proud. How did you use tribal ingredients for the judges’ palate?

NM: I feel extremely proud as well to bring our amazing cuisine to such a huge platform and display our ingredients that are so diverse. Most of these ingredients are not known to many but the judges did. In one episode, the usage of sohiong was new to them, so it was exciting to see their reactions as they tried to draw similarities with other fruits that they had eaten. It was interesting to see how it all unfolded.

SS: What are some of the traditional foods from Meghalaya that you’ve showcased on the show? Share some details

NM: I’ve made quite a few – pusaw, putharo, galda natok, nakham. I’ve also made dry fish, akhune or fermented soybeans and bamboo shoot. In fact, there are quite a few twists that I’ve brought about in the dishes, so please continue to watch the show.

SS: What is the competition like? Tell us about the judges? Who is your favourite? What are the exchanges with the other contestants like?

NM: The competition has been amazing so far but with an element of madness too. All the other home cooks are exceptionally talented and I feel honoured to be sharing the space with them. Other than that, cooking under all that pressure is something I truly enjoy. It’s quite an adrenaline rush for me (laughs).

I love all the three judges, since all have amazing mentorship qualities, and all are good in their areas.

SS: Previously, there have been contestants from Meghalaya on Masterchef India. How do you think you’re different or have an edge over them in this season to make it further in the show?

NM: The previous contestants from our state did not make it through the auditions. So yes, I do think I have an edge over them. My passion for cooking and the idea of representing northeast and Meghalaya on the world map is working.

SS: Who is your idol/inspiration in the culinary world and why?

NM: Oh, there are too many. Julia Child, Anthony Bourdain, Gordon Ramsay, Massimo Bottura, Heston Blumenthal, Nigella Lawson, and of course our three judges. In our country, Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Prateek Sadhu, Garima Arora are some of the other names. They are all inspirational figures and their dedication to the craft motivates me to innovate.

SS: What are some of the tips and tricks that you’ve learned and are handy from the judges at the show?

NM: Some of the helpful tips that I’ve learned from the judges is to always keep the counter clean. This goes a long way because if you have a clear counter, your mind is clear and you can work with clarity and your dishes that you plan to execute have the desired output. Apart from that, the tools that we use in the kitchen must be done looking at the safety and precautions.

SS: We hope that you make it to the finals. What are your future plans irrespective of the outcome at Masterchef?

NM: Thank you so much for your best wishes. I also hope for the same. I will give my best whatever the outcome. Also, I will continue to make videos and showcase our amazing cuisine to the world.

– End of interview –

(Interviewed by Esha Chaudhuri)