Will not succumb to pressure: NEHU VC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 4: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday claimed that technical officer Rohit Prasad was appointed by following all rules and guidelines and that he will not make a wrong decision by succumbing to pressure from North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA).

“NEHUTA is pressuring me to take a wrong decision but I am not going to do that,” Prof Shukla said addressing a press conference.

Reading out the laws and rules of NEHU, he said, “Before joining NEHU, Rohit Prasad was the technical adviser to the Director of IIT Roorkee. That is why, the VC appointed him as a technical adviser on contractual basis.”

He claimed that as per rules, the VC can make permanent appointment of all group B posts and temporary appointment of all group A posts. Under group A, the decision to appoint Rohit Prasad was made, he said.

“Rohit does not belong to my area nor does he belong to my caste or subject,” the VC said, adding that he selected Prasad because the latter already has the knowledge and experience of serving in IIT Roorkee.

Backing his claims that the appointment was made in a fair and just manner, he said, “Read the powers of the VC as mentioned in the Act of NEHU. This is not my verdict. I have already clarified and everything is already mentioned.”

“This is not the decision of only the VC but also of the Executive Council. After taking approval, the VC takes a decision,” Prof Shukla said.

Stating that there could be some differences, he urged NEHUTA to come forward, sit together and discuss the matter on the basis of the Act.

He stated that he is always ready for talks with the agitating groups but maintained that it should be without any pre-conditions.

“I am ready to discuss but they said without (Prasad’s) termination, they are not ready to discuss. There is a procedure and system that the administration has to apply,” he said.

“Can any officer terminate anyone immediately? Can any administration do this without any allegations? Without any allegations, any paper and any proof, how can those in position terminate someone, whether a contractual or regular (employee)? There is a procedure,” Prof Shukla argued.

The VC said Prasad has already served 10 months of his one-year contract and during his tenure, he came up with the NEHU app and also developed an online system for the colleges affiliated to NEHU.

“Students are facing problems for marksheets. With this portal, NEHU will be in a position to solve their problems online. The app and the portal are outputs of the group mentored by Rohit Prasad,” Prof Shukla said, adding NEHU will soon start providing 5G facilities to the students.