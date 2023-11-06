Elon Musk introduces direct messaging support for premium verified users

Shillong, November 6: Elon Musk announced on Monday that premium verified users now have the option to send a direct message (DM) to the platform for customer support.

According to other posts, the response time may vary depending on the availability of customer service executives.

X News Daily reported, “Verified users can now DM the @Premium account for support.”

They added, “Response times will vary but we’ve seen examples of users getting responses from agents in under 10 minutes.”

In response, Musk stated, “Improved customer service.”

A user of the premium service commended this development, saying, “This is great news, @elonmusk. Under the previous team of #Twitter, I was expecting such a service so many times.”

However, X News Daily also noted that some users have experienced longer response times from the customer service team.