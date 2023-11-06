Indian diaspora celebrates Diwali in Canada, hoisting Hindu flag on Parliament Hill

Shillong, November 6: Prominent members of the Indian diaspora gathered for Diwali celebrations hosted by Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya, who also raised a Hindu flag bearing the sacred symbol ‘aum’ on Parliament Hill.

As per IANS, this festive occasion, which took place on Sunday, coincided with Canada’s annual Hindu Heritage Month in November, recognizing the substantial contributions of the Hindu community.

Chandra Arya expressed his delight, saying, “I was pleased to host Diwali on Parliament Hill. We also used this opportunity to raise the flag with the Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill. My sincere thanks to all those who attended, volunteers, and the artists who delivered excellent cultural performances at the event.”

The event received support from 67 Hindu and Indo-Canadian organizations and welcomed participants from across the country, including Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, and Montreal.

Arya, a member of the ruling Liberal Party, had previously hosted the renowned Kullu Dussehra festival from Himachal Pradesh at Parliament Hill last month.

These celebrations took place amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, stemming from the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year. Arya, known for his criticism of hate crimes against Hindus, has called for action against recent attacks on temples and Indian facilities by Khalistan supporters.

Hinduism is the third-largest religion in Canada, followed by approximately 2.3% of the country’s population. As of 2021, there are more than 830,000 Canadians of the Hindu faith.

Arya emphasized, “Hindu Canadians are the most peaceful, highly educated, and hardworking community and, therefore, a successful one. We have significantly contributed and continue to do so for the socio-economic development of Canada, enriching Canada’s multicultural fabric.”

Chandra Arya played a pivotal role in initiating a private members motion in May of the previous year to establish November as Hindu Heritage Month, which was unanimously passed in the House of Commons on September 29, 2022.