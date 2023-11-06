Kejriwal to hold high level meeting as Delhi’s air quality hits ‘severe’ level

Shillong, November 6: Delhi finds itself enveloped in a persistent haze as data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that the air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, marking the fourth consecutive day of such conditions. At 9 am, the overall air quality index (AQI) for the national capital stood at 437, according to CPCB data.

As per India Today, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to lead a high-level meeting today addressing the pressing pollution crisis in the city. The meeting, scheduled for 12 pm, will see the participation of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials from various departments, including transport, MCD, Delhi Police, and Delhi Traffic Police, among others.

A key point of discussion in the meeting will be the implementation of the Centre’s Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was activated in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Sunday. Additional emergency measures aimed at alleviating the crisis are likely to be considered during the meeting.

Notably, the final stage of the anti-pollution plan is typically triggered at least three days before the AQI surpasses the 450 mark in Delhi. However, this time, proactive implementation of preventive measures was not feasible.

The AQI at 9 am exhibited alarming levels, with readings of 478 in Bawana, 459 in Dwarka Sector 8, 475 in Jahangirpuri, 466 in Mundka, 460 in Narela, 444 in New Moti Bagh, 446 in Okhla Phase-2, 469 in Punjabi Bagh, 462 in RK Puram, 478 in Rohini, 430 in Siri Fort, and 482 in Wazirpur, among others.

The severe air quality conditions are not confined to Delhi alone, as Noida and Gurugram also experience similar distressing conditions.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of all primary schools in the city until November 10. Delhi’s Education Minister, Atishi, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, made this announcement. For classes 6 to 12, schools have been given the option to conduct sessions online.

The activation of the final stage of the Centre’s anti-pollution plan entails several restrictions, including a ban on non-essential truck movement in Delhi, suspension of construction works (including public projects), and directives for 50 percent of government and private office staff to work from home.