Ethics committee calls next meeting on Nov 7 as Mahua Moitra faces cash for questions allegations

Shillong, November 5: In the wake of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s dramatic exit from the Ethics Committee meeting, where she faces accusations of involvement in “cash for Parliament questions,” the Committee has taken action.

As per IANS, a fresh update reveals that the Committee has called for another meeting on November 7, slated for 12 noon.

The controversy revolves around a complaint dated October 15, lodged by Nishikant Dubey, a Member of Parliament, against Moitra. This complaint alleges her direct engagement in cash-for-query activities within the Parliament. The official communication regarding the matter highlights the examination and investigation of Moitra’s alleged unethical conduct, conducted by the Committee on Ethics Consideration and Adoption of Draft Report.

On November 2, Moitra, joined by fellow opposition members of the ethics panel, left the meeting, citing the chairperson’s personal and unethical line of questioning. Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar explained that the Committee’s primary objective was to delve into the allegations against Moitra. Instead of cooperating, she became confrontational and resorted to unparliamentary language, directed not only at the Chairperson but also at Opposition MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danish Ali, and Girdhari Yadav, who had made allegations of unethical conduct against her.

Sonkar noted that Moitra faces accusations from Darshan Hiranandani, and by storming out, she effectively diverted the focus from the ongoing investigation. The Committee intends to convene to determine the next course of action.

When asked about the nature of the questions posed to Moitra, the Chairman of the Ethics Committee stated that she resorted to evasive tactics rather than answering directly.

Meanwhile, Moitra lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming that she had been subjected to inappropriate conduct by the Chairperson of the Ethics Committee during the hearing on the cash-for-query allegations.

The Ethics Committee is currently examining allegations made by BJP MP Dubey, who asserts that Moitra received cash and favors in exchange for raising questions in the Lok Sabha related to businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

During a recent session, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai presented oral evidence to the panel regarding the allegations against Moitra. The situation remains contentious and polarized, prompting further investigation by the Committee.