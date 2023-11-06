Meghalaya govt evaluates performance of state-run hospitals

Shillong, Nov 6: The Meghalaya Government today evaluated the performance of the state-run hospitals in the state and detailed discussions were held on how to further improve the services. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the most critical requirement in the Government was the issue of human resources. The Chief Minister was informed about the shortfall of nurses, para medical staffs. During the meeting, there were also discussions about incentivizing the health personnel across the state since many of them are working in far flung areas.