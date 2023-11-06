We have not claimed to have won bidding: Medulance clarifies

Shillong, Nov 6: One of the bidders in the ongoing tendering for emergency services, The Medulance has clarified that it has not won the bidding services as reported in different media.

Medulace Co-founder, Ravjot Singh Arora has clarified in a statement, “We completely dissociate ourselves from this wrong story that we have won the 108 emergency services in Meghalaya.”

He said that they know the bidding is underway and they respect the process, while they support the transparency efforts from the Government for the same.

He also said that the press release draft approved from their side never said they had won the contract, but they believed human error crept in while publishing this story and that led to the whole misunderstanding.