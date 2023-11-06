Sara Ali Khan clears the air on Shubman Gill dating rumors

Shillong, November 6: Actress Sara Ali Khan, known for her roles in films like ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ ‘Atrangi Re,’ ‘Kedarnath,’ and ‘Simmba,’ has addressed speculations about her dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who is currently busy with the ongoing World Cup.

As per IANS, Sara is set to make an appearance on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its eighth season, alongside actress Ananya Panday. In a recent promo for the show, Sara took the opportunity to clarify the dating rumors.

During the episode, the show’s host, Karan Johar, mentioned the alleged rumors to Sara. In response, she humorously said, “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka saara duniya galat Sara ke peeche pada hai.”

Sara was, in fact, referring to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The mix-up likely occurred due to the similarity in their names. Virat Kohli, who equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the most centuries in One Day International matches, has also been a topic of discussion during the World Cup.

During a recent match between India and South Africa in the ongoing World Cup, spectators playfully teased Shubman Gill by calling out Sara’s name. In response, Virat Kohli pointed to the name on the back of Gill’s jersey and requested that the cricketer be called by his own name.

The upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ promises an entertaining conversation, focusing on the ex-partners of the actresses. The episode is expected to be filled with laughter, revelations, and candid discussions, with Karan Johar revealing, “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”