Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday talk about exes on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Shillong, November 6: In the upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be the featured guests. The episode promises an entertaining ride as the discussion centers around the ex-partners of these two actresses.

As per IANS, filled with laughter, revelations, and candid conversations, the show’s host, Karan Johar, teased, “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”

Karan doesn’t shy away from throwing intriguing questions, asking, “One thing Ananya has that you don’t?” To which, Sara Ali Khan humorously responds, “A night manager.”

Karan continues to delve into the gossip, inquiring about Ananya’s romantic experiences, “How are you managing your nights? You haven’t been a bit ‘gumraahh’ in love?”

Ananya Panday’s reply adds a playful twist, “Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai.”

These exchanges revolve around actor Aditya Roy Kapur, known for roles in ‘The Night Manager,’ ‘Gumraahh,’ and ‘Aashiqui 2.’

Season 8 of the show promises edgier, crazier, and candid conversations with no room for escape.

The new season has already stirred controversy, starting with the first episode featuring star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, followed by the second episode with siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.