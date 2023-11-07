EVs need stronger push

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Electric vehicles or EVs are considered to be the future in India with the central government making a vigorous push to promote use of EVs in place of gasoline vehicles so as to ensure the protection of the ecology.

In Meghalaya however, although a handful of EVs are seen on the road, the number is still significantly less despite there being an EV Policy since last 2 years.

An official of the Transport department, who sought anonymity, said that altogether there are 126 registered electric vehicles in Meghalaya right now.

Even Chief Minister Conrad Sangma owns an electric vehicle, which he bought a few years ago.

As per the EV policy of Meghalaya government, the gradual shift to EVs is essential towards an energy-secure future and a clean environment.

The state government, during the policy period of 5 years, aims to facilitate adoption of 20,000 EVs which will save about 50 lakh litres of fuel resulting in reduction of about 10,000 kg of Co2 per day and 36.5 lakh kg of Co2 per year.

The government wants to facilitate adoption of at least 15% EVs in the state by 2025 and to support setting up of robust infrastructure including adequate power supply, network of charging points with favourable power tariff.

The government under the Meghalaya EV Policy intends to give a total incentive of Rs 25.42 crore till 2025.

It also wants to replace MTC buses with battery electric vehicles in a phased manner.

For electric two-wheelers, the government is offering a purchase subsidy of Rs 10,000 per KWH for the first 3,500 electric two-wheelers and similar incentives are also being offered for three-wheelers and four-wheeler EVs.

The government also intends to facilitate setting up of charging stations in ISBTs, MTC depots, DC’s offices, Secretariat, parking lots, hotels, shopping malls, cinema halls etc.