By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Electoral Registration Officers for the constituencies of Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, and Mawshynrut have announced the initiation of the preparation of the photo electoral rolls.

The photo electoral rolls, now prepared and available for public scrutiny, are available at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election) in West Khasi Hills, as well as at designated Polling Stations during regular office hours, a statement issued here said.