JHADC staff protest over pending salary for nine months

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 6: The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council Staff Association (JHADCSA) protested outside the JHADC office until noon on Monday, wearing black shirts and holding black flags to show their displeasure over the up to nine-month delay in the release of their salary. The outstanding amount was due as of October 2023.

The president of the association, Jonson Pohrmen, stoically declared that the staff’s wearing of black shirts was an indication of their deep dissatisfaction.

He lamented that no higher-ranking official of the JHADC had extended their support to the employees despite the trouble they were facing.

The association also declared that, should the relevant authority continue to be reluctant, they will turn to a three-day agitation at the end of the upcoming session of the council, which is scheduled for November 9.