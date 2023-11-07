Weight limit set for trucks over Umiam Bridge

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Nov 6: The District Magistrate of Ri-Bhoi has enforced an order under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting the operation of heavy vehicles over the Umiam Bridge until distressed girder beams and deck slabs are retrofitted.

The permissible limit is 15 MT gross weight, which is the total weight of vehicles plus the weight of goods, the order said.

“This is being done in accordance with a report on the safety audit of the bridge over the Umiam Concrete Dam spillway that was suggested by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. The report states that it is required to prohibit heavily-loaded vehicles from operating on the bridge over dam spillway. This order is being passed ex parte because to the urgency of the matter,” the order stated.