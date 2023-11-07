MLA distributes nutritional support to TB patients

Tura, Nov 7: Meghalaya minister for PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, Housing, etc. Marcuise N Marak distributed the nutritional support to TB patients under Community Support or NikshayMitra at Nengmandalgre village in Williamnagar recently.

While distributing the nutritional support, the chief guest of the day highlighted the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India and asked the TB patients not to be worried because community support is being provided to them with the help of the District Tuberculosis Center. He also urged the patients to take medicine regularly and to maintain cleanliness which will help in early recovery.

Earlier, the key-note address was delivered by Dr SR Marak, Senior Medical and Health Officer, MO-TC of Williamnagar District Tuberculosis Center. Others who also spoke on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal and Dr. Ivory A Sangma, DM&HO.