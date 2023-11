Tura, Nov7 : The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has informed the general public that 9th November has been declared Local holiday on account of 100 Drums Wangala Festival, for all State Government Offices/ Magisterial Courts/ Revenue and Educational Institutions in the West Garo Hills District.

Hence, all State Government Offices/ Magisterial Courts/ Revenue/ Educational Institutions in the West Garo Hills District shall remain closed on 9th November.