Car accident in Australia claims lives of five Indians including two children

Shillong, November 8: In a heartbreaking incident in the Australian state of Victoria, five Indian nationals, including two children aged nine and 11, lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an elderly man’s car crashed into the beer garden of a pub.

As per IANS, the victims were identified as Vivek Bhatia (38), his son Vihan (11), Pratibha Sharma (44), her daughter Anvi (nine), and partner Jatin Chugh (30). They tragically lost their lives as an SUV mounted a kerb and struck patrons on the front lawn of the Royal Daylesford hotel on Sunday evening.

Five other individuals, including Bhatia’s wife, Ruchi (36), younger son Abeer (six), and an 11-month-old child, are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Speaking at a news conference, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton expressed his condolences and described the incident as “an absolute tragedy.” The 66-year-old driver of the white BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and alcohol was not detected in his system during a breath test. It remains uncertain whether speed played a role in the accident.

Gurjit Singh, secretary of the Australian Sikh Support group, confirmed the identities of the victims and highlighted Pratibha Sharma’s active involvement in the community. Bhatia’s parents are reportedly on their way from India to support Ruchi and her son during their recovery in the Royal Melbourne Hospital intensive care unit.

The Daylesford community came together for a vigil to remember the lives lost in this tragic incident. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences and solidarity with those affected, emphasizing the collective grief felt by all Australians. Tragically, this incident adds to the toll of road fatalities in Victoria, with 204 reported deaths so far this year.