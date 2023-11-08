Irregularities alleged at Depa veterinary sub-centre

Tura, Nov 8: The AHAM from Kharkutta in North Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner alleging irregularities at the Animal Husbandry Sub Centre at Depa village, including the frequent absence of the Field assistant posted there.

In its complaint submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on Monday, November 6, the movement informed of its visit to the centre where they found empty offices and quarters without any staff including the Grade 4 staff. The visit to the centre took place on November 3.

A further inspection of the office premises revealed dilapidated staff quarters with three rooms with an unused toilet without a roof. Debris in the form of fallen tree leaves and other waste, lying strewn on the ground in the yard gave the indication that no one was looking after the premises. The organization members were accompanied by village leaders and senior citizens during the inspection.

According to the organization, the villagers had earlier written to the District A H & Vety Officer at Resubelpara (Gaondubi) on the matter. The issue of villagers’ losing livestock due to poor medication and vaccination system was also raised in the complaint. However, nothing seems to have been done to improve the situation.

While the organization has not sought the termination of any staff or action against officers responsible for the situation, it urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter to ensure the centre functions properly for the benefit of the local people.