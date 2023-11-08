Govt eying to introduce Sc, Com in Baghmara College: Rakkam  

Tura, Nov 8: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday said that the government was working hard to include Science and Commerce streams at the Captain Williamson Memorial Government College at Baghmara, South Garo Hills in the upcoming academic year.

The minister said this during the occasion of the 32nd Foundation Day of the college which he attended as the Chief Guest in the presence of adviser to the government of Meghalaya, Education Department, H M Shangpliang as the Guest of Honor.

Speaking at the function, Sangma remembered the founding Father’s of Capt Williamson Memorial Government College Lotsing Sangma, the then MLA of Baghmara and other prominent personalities who have contributed immensely in bringing the College in South Garo Hills District. He also thanked and appreciated all the principals and lecturers who have worked tirelessly with meagre salaries in providing a degree to all the less privileged and financially unsound people of that area.

Sangma also urged upon all the faculty members of the college to strive harder to take more responsibilities in shouldering more commitment with a vision to take the College forward. The minister also assured necessary assistance from the government’s side in order to improve the College in terms of infrastructure and filling up vacant posts etc.