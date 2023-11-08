Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri makes Bollywood debut in ‘Farrey’

Shillong, November 8: Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of superstar Salman Khan, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Farrey,’ scheduled for release on November 24.

She spoke to the media about the experience of shooting the film and the lack of pressure from her uncle Salman Khan.

As per IANS, Alizeh, the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, clarified that there was no pressure put on the cast by Salman, who is the presenter of the film. She mentioned that they had complete creative freedom during the shoot, and Salman never interfered. Their primary focus was on enjoying the filmmaking process.

While Alizeh acknowledged the growing external expectations and pressure as they promote the film, she emphasized that the absence of internal pressure during production allowed them to have a great time on set.

She also shared her positive experience working on the film, noting that the director provided them with the freedom to improvise and experiment, leading to a dynamic and enjoyable creative process.

‘Farrey’ features Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles. The film, directed by National award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, is produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.