UDP, HSPDP reorganise alliance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: The UDP and HSPDP on Tuesday reorganised the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) to be headed yet again by UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh as chairman and HSPDP senior member Martle Mukhim as co-chairmen.

HSPDP president KP Pangniang will be the secretary of the RDA, while former KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne will be the assistant secretary, UDP vice president Allantry F Dkhar informed reporters.

He said that five more HSPDP members and six more UDP members would be co-opted in a week.

Asked if the Lok Sabha elections were discussed during the meeting given that both parties had previously decided to support a common candidate, Dkhar responded, “That will be there in the second phase because whatever we discussed today will be taken back to our respective parties and post that we will inform.”

Additionally, he said that the MDC elections will be discussed at the upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for later this week.