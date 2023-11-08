LO blames govt for lack of oversight

Shoddy road construction work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Tuesday questioned the state government about the absence of oversight over the Dawki–Amlarem–Jowai road construction project, which was being carried out by Dhar Constructions.

The HYC War Jaintia circle, Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong (War-Jaintia), the Association of Exporters, and residents of the area have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) and threatened to take Dhar Constructions to the court over their alleged shoddy construction work of the 16-km road that was approved by the Centre for Rs 43 crore.

“The state government bears the responsibility. There ought to have been oversight. The engineers were not present. If allowed the opportunity, the contractor would choose to optimise its profits. Isn’t supervision the responsibility of the PWD under the state government?” he asked.

“Public funds are used by us to construct assets. Therefore, we should make sure that when a road is built, it lasts for at least five years, if not longer,” he continued.

Referring to RTI findings, JAC member and HYC president Yoodahunki Shylla stated that the overall authorization for the 16-km road from Nongtalang to Dawki was more than Rs 43.69 crore.

Two months after it was built, the 16-km stretch of the national highway began to deteriorate, forcing the JAC to file an RTI.

The opposition Trinamool Congress has challenged the government to blacklist Dhar Constructions if it is established that they were involved in poor road construction work and accused the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government of “mortgaging” Meghalaya in the hands of a few contractors who funded their election budget.