‘Eat Right Station’ certification for 2 Assam railway stations

Guwahati, Nov 11: Two railway stations in Assam – Rangiya and Mariani – under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of the high-quality, nutritious food served to passengers in the stations.

“These stations have been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI. The certification has been awarded for the period from September 25, 2023 to September 24, 2025 for Rangiya Railway station and from October 19, 2023 to October 18, 2025 for Mariani Railway station,” an NFR official here said on Wednesday.

Notably, the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

The certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

Moreover, the certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, which is a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur and Lumding railway stations of NF Railway have been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by FSSAI.