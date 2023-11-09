NCBC chief to review OBC reservation, welfare measures in NE states

Guwahati, Nov 9: Chairperson of National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Hansraj Gangaram will be on a two-day official visit to Guwahati from Friday.

The NCBC chairperson will chair a review meeting on OBC reservation and welfare measures with top officials of Assam, Manipur and Sikkim at the State Guest House here on November 10.

Rajeev Ranjan, secretary, NCBC, and Rajesh Kumar, advisor, NCBC, will be accompanying him to the city.

Gangaram will also preside over a review meeting with the chief secretaries of Assam, Manipur and Sikkim; Assam DGP; Commissioners of health of Assam and Manipur governments; secretary of health, Sikkim government and secretaries for State Commission for Backward Classes of Assam, Sikkim and Manipur.

Besides, the NCBC chairperson will chair a review meeting on OBC reservation and welfare measures with the chairman and managing director of Oil India Limited; managing director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited; heads of project, ONGC projects/offices, located in Assam (through CMD and CEO) ONGC; executive director of Guwahati Refineries (IOCL) and chief general manager of Digboi Refineries (IOCL).

There will be another review meeting on the same day with the CMD of North Eastern Coalfields Limited; CMD of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited and general manager of NHPC Loktak, Manipur and representatives of NIT, Silchar at the State Guest House.

On Saturday, the chairperson of NCBC will visit the Kamakhya Temple before departing to Delhi on the same day.