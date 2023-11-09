Railways generates Rs 224.95 cr revenue, frees up 11.8 lakh sq ft of space

The campaign was launched by the government focusing on cleanliness all around, reducing pendency of public matters and improving work-culture at the work places.

The Special Campaign 3.0 was taken up by the Railways from October 2 to October 31 with increased enthusiasm and wider ambit of targets to further promote cleanliness and good governance.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said that during the campaign, 23,672 cleanliness campaigns were conducted across the entire Indian Railways including zonal offices, divisional offices, PSUs, PUs, training institutes, railway workshops and stations.

“Special focus has been given to scrap disposal in offices and workplaces which resulted in freeing up of 11.80 lakh square feet of space and generated revenue of Rs 224.95 crore,” the ministry said.

It also said that more than 2.8 lakh public grievances have been resolved during the campaign.

“More than 1.70 lakh files have been reviewed for the purpose of recording and weeding of which more than 1 lakh have been finally recorded,” it said.

The ministry said that the campaign was a “huge success” as nodal officers at various levels were nominated countrywide to carry out the campaign successfully.

