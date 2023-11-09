Centre notifies appointment of Justice Lanusunglcum Jamir as Acting CJ of Gauhati High Court

The President appointed Justice Jamir as the Acting Chief Justice with effect from November 9 consequent upon elevation of Justice Sandeep Mehta, the incumbent Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, to the Supreme Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Lanusunglcum Jamir, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Sandeep Mehta relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India,” said a notification issued by the Centre.

IANS