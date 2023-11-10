Appeal for collaborative effort to tackle drug menace

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 9: The office of the District Social Welfare Officer, South West Khasi Hills, on Wednesday organized an awareness-cum-consultative programme on drug menace at Marshillong village, 3 km from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner, South West Khasi Hills, YR Mawlong, appealed for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to fight against drugs menace. “Addressing drug menace is not only a responsibility of the government, but also of every community, family and individual that needs to work together collaboratively in the effort to prevent and combat this problem,” Mawlong said.

She also said that drug abuse is a big problem worldwide, underscoring its widespread impact not only on individuals but also on families and the society as a whole. She highlighted the serious public health concern associated with the injection of drugs, as it poses a significant risk of spreading infections like HIV, Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B. She outlined key preventive measures including preventive programming, parental guidance, professional counselling, scientific treatment in rehabilitation centers and capacity building of stakeholders.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills also spoke about the various acts such as the National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Amendment 2014, the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Amendment 2008, the Cosmetic Rule 1945 and Amendment 2020, the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act 2003, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, South West Khasi Hills, D Mawlein, expressed concern over the increasing number of drug users which has also led to increase in other forms of crimes in the district such as theft or burglary. He appealed to the parents, village representatives and all sections of the society, to prioritise support, education and protection of youth against substance abuse and to work together with the police to collectively combat the menace of drug abuse.

The programme also included presentation of testimony by a member of the Drug User’s Network, KRIPA Foundation, Shillong, and a Counselling Session by Mebaaishisha Nongrum, Centre Incharge and Counsellor of KRIPA De-addiction Centre for Children, Shillong.