Meghalaya Nuggets

Police destroy drugs worth Rs 4 cr

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Meghalaya Police, Eastern Range, destroyed illicit drugs that were confiscated, at Star Cement, East Jaintia Hills. The drugs which were seized from different parts of the state were brought to the premises of the cement factory and burnt after the police obtained permission from the court. The total value of the drugs was estimated at Rs 4 crore. Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said the rest of the drugs which were seized by the police will be destroyed later after receiving the requisite court order.

Awareness prog on drug abuse

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The district administration and the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, East Khasi Hills, organised an awareness programme on drug abuse under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan for youths and students of Lyngkhoi village at Raid Lyngkhoi Higher Secondary School, Lyngkhoi, on Thursday. E Kharchandy, District Social Welfare Officer of East Khasi Hills, in her introductory speech, highlighted the ill-effects of substance abuse and how substances like drugs and alcohol can become unnecessary distractions to students and hinder them from achieving their full potential in life. She also emphasised the significance of ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ in combating substance abuse and addiction through the active participation of youth, students, educational institutions, and the community at large. Other speakers include M Marbaniang, Principal, Raid Lyngkhoi Higher Secondary School, S Lyngdoh, Sordar, Raid Lyngkhoi, and Counsellor from KRIPA Foundation De-Addiction Centre for Children.

70th All India Cooperative Week

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The 70th All India Cooperative Week will begin on November 14 at Moosyiem Football Ground, Shangpung village, West Jaintia Hills, side by side a Mini-Level Exhibition-cum-Sales of the Cooperative Societies products. The week-long celebration is being organised by the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Meghalaya in collaboration with the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd and Rural Finance, Megha-LAMP and MBMA.

Blood donation camp in city

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The NSS Unit, Youth Red Cross Unit and EBSB Club (RUSA) of St Mary’s College organised a blood donation camp and an awareness programme in collaboration with Pasteur Institute and Red Cross Society, Shillong. The programme began with an awareness talk by Dr B Passah, Specialist in transfusion medicine, in the presence of 200 participants in attendance. The procedures of the camp were handed over to Dr B Passah, staff nurses and technical staff of Pasteur Institute, Shillong. Altogether, there were around 68 donors in the camp.

Dry day on Sunday

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District has declared November 12 (Sunday) as dry day in the entire district of East Khasi Hills on account of Diwali. All bonded warehouses, IMFL ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops, home-made wine licencees, wine and beer licencees, home delivery licensees, canteens and outstills have been ordered to remain closed on Sunday.