JAC ups the ante, announces indefinite strike from Nov 13

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 9: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is made up of NEHUTA, NEHUSU, and NEHUNSA, decided on Thursday to escalate their current agitation by declaring an indefinite strike that will begin on November 13 in response to Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s stubborn and unaccommodating stance towards their many justifiable demands.

A few of the demands, according to JAC chairman Lakhon Kma, are the immediate removal of Rohit Prasad, the illegally appointed Technical Officer/Senior Consultant; the appointment of statutory officers and university engineers immediately; the worsening state of the University Health Centre; and the release of teaching and technical staff members from ministerial duties.

He claims that the JAC’s additional demands include conducting a regular convocation, reviewing the marking system, adding elected members of NEHUSU to the Academic Council, and re-uploading the NEHU Act, Statutes, and Ordinance to the NEHU’s official website.

In addition, he said that in addition to the exclusion of essential services (such as bus service, water and electricity, health centre, sections involved in the recruitment process, and pension cell for the sole purpose of receiving life certificates for pensioners), there should be a review of the quota for educationally disadvantaged areas from block level to village level.

“On November 13, all members are expected to be in the university,” Kma continued.

On Wednesday, Kma had stated that they might move the court as the VC had not followed due procedures and statutory provisions of NEHU and violated the UGC Model CRR (Cadre Recruitment Rules) while appointing Prasad.

“We condemn this act and statement of the VC where he claimed that he has followed the rules,” he said.