West Garo hills DGRO, AGROs updated

Tura, Nov 10: The West Garo Hills district administration updated the name of the District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) and Additional Grievance Redressal Officers (AGROs) under the National Food Security Act 2013.

The updated officer’s names are DGRO, Annie Valentine, D Shira, MCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, AGRO Shri. Abhishek Gowda, IAS, Sub Divisional Officer, Dadenggre Civil Subdivision and AGRO Shri. Rajen Boro, Deputy Director, Supply, Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills.

The email IDs along with their personal phone numbers are as follows ; (DGRO) annie.vdsh@gmail.com, 9436160250, (AGROs) [email protected], 7483284151 and [email protected], 9366908569. The details of the concerned officer has been released in the interest of the general public.