NPP nod to new state committee

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The ruling NPP has given its nod to constitution of a new state executive committee.

Prestone Tynsong, the newly appointed NPP state president, expressed gratitude to Conrad K Sangma, the party’s national president, for appointment his as the state chief. He also expressed confidence that the state chapter of the party will achieve unprecedented success.

“You will understand that it will be challenging to strictly abide by the NPP Constitution in so far as the appointment of office bearers of the state executive committee is concerned due to the dynamics of electoral politics and due to the diversity of the state’s population,” he said.

In addition to Tynsong, the NPP state executive committee consists of three vice presidents — TD Shira (Deputy Speaker), Comingone Ymbon (Cabinet minister), and Sosthenes Sohtun (MLA), as well as three working presidents — Marcuise N Marak (Cabinet minister), Wailadmiki Shylla (MLA), and Hamletson Dohling (former minister).

The state executive committee’s spokesperson will be former MLA, HM Shangpliang, while all MLAs, chairmen, deputy chairmen, CEMs, deputy CEMs of the ADCs and state presidents of the women’s wing and the youth wing have been named as executive members.