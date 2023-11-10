‘KHADC ready to tackle solid waste management challenge’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Thursday said the Council is ready to take up the challenge of handling solid waste management of entire Shillong and managing the Marten dumping ground at Mawlai Mawiong.

He said they will need to gear up for the setting up of the Solid Waste Treatment Plant in case the government decides to entrust the Council with the task of looking after the Marten dumping ground.

He made the statement while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the setting up of the Resource Recovery Centre (RRC) at Mawlai Mawroh – the first pilot project.

Syiem said the Council is contemplating on sending its officers outside the state to undergo training on waste management with big companies.

The Council will have to prepare the groundwork to be able to successfully implement its Solid Waste Management programme, he said. The KHADC has sanctioned Rs 57 lakh for the project, he added.

To start with, the Council has plans to set up around 10 RRCs and their number will increase depending on the successful implementation of the projects. The household waste will be collected, segregated and recycled at the RRC at Mawlai Mawroh.

Syiem said the successful implementation of the RRC pilot projects could significantly reduce the load on existing waste dumping sites. He urged the various Dorbar Shnongs to closely work with the Council to solve the problem surrounding solid waste management.

According to him, the Dorbar Shnongs will be able to regulate waste and garbage generating from the households within their localities by enforcing the rules framed by the Council as per the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Solid Waste Management) Act, 2020.

Mawlai MDC, Teibor Pathaw, said he had pressed upon the Executive Committee, especially Executive Member in-charge of Development, Victor Ranee, to allot the first RRC pilot project to Mawlai Mawroh since it has land to take it up.

According to him, many localities and villages are asking Ranee if similar projects can be allotted to them.

“I am hopeful that the completion of the RRC will help promote cleanliness in the whole of Mawlai Mawroh locality,” Pathaw added.

The World Bank has offered financial support to the KHADC to address solid waste management in five districts.

Earlier, Syiem had said that under the KHAD (Solid Waste Management) Act 2020, the district council, in collaboration with the World Bank, would aim at educating people about cleanliness and waste disposal management in their own homes.

He had stated that the council would soon submit a detailed plan of action to implement the programme.

“We have requested the World Bank for its assistance right from creating awareness to setting up of the RRCs which will help in the proper management of waste from the village-level up to the district-level,” Syiem had stated.