Odd-even scheme works as an effective emergency measure: Delhi govt to SC

Shillong, November 10: The Delhi government presented to the Supreme Court the efficacy of the odd-even scheme as a powerful emergency measure to curb air pollution.

As per IANS, in a Traffic Impact Assessment by DIMTS during the scheme’s period, it revealed a 30% reduction in personal car traffic on roads. However, there was an increase in other modes: 6.5% in two-wheelers, 19.5% in taxis, 7.5% in autos, and 4.7% in buses.

The reduction in traffic led to increased speeds on major roads by 2% to 15%. Notably, 36% shifted to alternative modes like metro, bus, two-wheelers, taxis, and autos during the scheme. Nearly half the users favored permanent implementation, while 32% suggested its use during high pollution days.

The analysis also highlighted a 15% decrease in fuel consumption and a reduction in air pollution. Independent studies revealed a significant decrease in PM 2.5 levels during past odd-even implementations, underscoring the scheme’s positive impact on air quality. The Supreme Court is set to address the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and neighboring regions.