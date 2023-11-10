SC dismisses plea seeking directions for protection of Hindu religion

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah refused to recall its earlier decision dismissing the PIL filed by the same petitioner-in-person Daudhraj Singh.

“What is this petition? Somebody will say protect Islam in India. Somebody will say protect Christianity in India,” remarked the bench as it junked the recall application.

The bench refused to entertain another prayer contained in the plea relating to laying down of the educational curriculum saying that the court cannot issue such directions and it is for the government to decide educational syllabus.

Earlier in February this year, the top court had said that the PIL “is completely misconceived” and “would squarely fit into the peg of a publicity interest petition”.

IANS