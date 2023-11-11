Consider ‘bigger picture’ of tourism & revenue: Ronnie

Protest against Cherry Blossom Festival finale on Sunday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Opposition Leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Friday stated that while no one is preventing people from fulfilling their religious obligations, it is important to consider the bigger issue of tourism and revenue.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival is being hosted to encourage tourism, which is one way the state generates income,” he said.

There are two perspectives on it. Nobody is telling you not to fulfil your religious obligations. In particular, it’s free for those who want to take part in the festival,” Lyngdoh stated.

“Sometimes we will also need to take a closer look at the bigger picture. This is not for domestic tourists; rather, it is for tourists from outside the state. If the events are scheduled for the weekends, when people have more free time, starting on Friday night, maybe we may attract larger attendance,” , Lyngdoh said.

He reasoned that it is necessary to uphold religious beliefs, but worship for all Christians will be over by 3 pm.

“Tourism is one of the best ways to generate revenue since our state has few alternatives for revenue generation. If visitors from outside the state have at least two days to spare, they will unwind and feel more at ease,” he continued.

There is a delegation working under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) flag that is against the proposal to conclude the event on a Sunday.

Several political parties and NGOs have previously voiced their objection to the conclusion of the festival on Sunday.

In response to growing public pressure, the state government directed the Cherry Blossom Festival organisers to begin the festival’s last day on Sunday, following the church service, at around 3 pm.