Wife stabbing case: Bizman files fresh bail application

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 10: Well-known city businessman Suresh P Singh, who was arrested recently by the police on the charge of stabbing his wife Poonam Singh, filed a fresh application for bail on Thursday.

The accused, who is currently in judicial custody, filed his bail application at the District and Sessions Court. The order on the bail application is yet to be out.

Sources said the court sought a report from the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case. It was learnt that the IO opposed the bail application.

According to the sources, two new IPC sections – 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 307 (attempt to murder) – have been added to the IO’s report.

On November 3, a local court remanded Singh to seven days’ judicial custody.

The accused had moved a bail application on the day he was first produced in the local court after he surrendered at the Laban police station and was subsequently arrested. The bail application was opposed by both the Assistant Public Prosecutor and the IO.

Earlier, Devyani Singh (19), daughter of Poonam Singh, called for the case to be handled by someone who is out of her father’s influence.

Stating that her father is the Director of Shillong Club, Shillong Golf Club and secretary of Rotary Club, she said the police investigating the case are doing too little and too late and allegedly tried to persuade her to not pursue the case.

She alleged that her father, who had fled after stabbing her mother, broke into the house the next day, and as she hid herself behind the car, she immediately informed the police. However, the officer, who answered her phone call, said he needed a form written by the officer in-charge to take any action, she claimed.

She said she had then frantically made calls to the Laban police station officer-in-charge, N Khan but he did not answer the calls. The police also did not arrive at the scene. She said later that evening, when she went to the Laban police station, the OC allegedly attempted to persuade her to not pursue the case.

She provided an audio recording of her conversation with the OC.