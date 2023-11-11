Former HYC president to join UDP today

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 10: Former HYC president, Robertjune Kharjahrin will officially join the UDP at a function here on Saturday.

The party’s Mawkyrwat MLA, Renikton L Tongkhar confirmed the news and said that the UDP Mawkyrwat Circle will host a meeting to welcome the former leader of the HYC into the party. The meeting will be attended by leaders of the party from various polling units and sub-units, he said.

Kharjahrin had tendered his resignation as HYC president during the general executive council meeting, held recently. Presently, he serves as the group’s primary adviser.

According to sources, Kharjahrin is one of the contenders for the UDP ticket for the Shillong seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to sources, he had made an offer to run in the next Lok Sabha elections to the UDP’s top leadership, which included president Metbah Lyngdoh and nearly all of the MLAs.

It should be noted that, in addition to Kharjahrin, two other candidates expressed interest in contesting the Shillong seat from the UDP. They are president of the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS), DRL Nonglait and former MLA of Mawlai, PT Sawkmie.