The slogan “Never again is now” is projected onto the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the November 1938 pogroms in Germany and Austria. During the November 9, 1938 pogroms named Kristallnacht or ‘Night of broken Glass’, the Nazis killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. (PTI)

