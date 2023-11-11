The slogan “Never again is now” is projected onto the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the November 1938 pogroms in Germany and Austria. During the November 9, 1938 pogroms named Kristallnacht or ‘Night of broken Glass’, the Nazis killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. (PTI)
The Shillong Times, a leading media house in Meghalaya, dedicated to delivering news and information from across the state, the Northeast, and the nation.
Founded on August 10, 1945, The Shillong Times is the second-oldest English daily in Northeast India and is celebrating 78 glorious years of journalistic excellence.