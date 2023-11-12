NGH student dies in road accident in Dehradun

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 11: A young student from North Garo Hills (NGH) tragically died in an accident involving two-wheeler in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Friday.

Cherikam D. Sangma, a student at ICFAI Dehradun, was reportedly travelling with a companion when their bike collided with a car, seriously injuring him.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Dehradun Mahanta Indresh Hospital from whee he was referred to the Delhi AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

According to the president of All Dehradun Achik Students Association (ADASA) president, Teseng Ch Sangma and Chaplain Raphun G Momin, financial efforts were made by them and other students, as well as the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to help the injured Cherikam into AIIMS – New Delhi for treatment.

“On behalf of Delhi A’chik Association, we would like to thank Conrad Sangma for his kindness and assistance in each and every way. We would also like to give our special thanks to our Meghalaya House Additional Resident of Commissioner, Florina Boro, Chaplain Fredie Arengh and Special Police unit Northeast Regional (SPUNER) team SI Justfil Momin, Delhi Achik Christian Fellowship, MLP employees and officers who gave assistance and financial help to book tickets for the family who visited Cherikam while he was being treated,” said DAA through a release on Saturday.

DAA also thanked Tura MP, Agatha Sangma for providing flight tickets to the family members.

“We want to thank each and everyone who helped us through the days to help in completing all necessary formalities and helping deliver the deceased to his family,” stated DAA president, Babarham Sangma.

The body was brought to his residence where the last rites were performed on Saturday.