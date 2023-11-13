Disproportionate assets: CBI files chargesheet against former NFR engineer

Guwahati, Nov 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against a former deputy chief engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) in a disproportionate assets case.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the case against the then deputy chief engineer (survey/construction), NFR, was registered on November 30, 2021 on the allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was further alleged that during the check period – January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2019 – the accused had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2, 15,28,395 (approximately) and the percentage of disproportionate assets came to around 89.96 percent.

Searches were earlier conducted in Jorhat and Guwahati on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of documents related to immovable properties, locker keys, etc. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed.

Notably, the findings were based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.