IDF uncovers weapons cache in child’s bedroom at PIJ leader’s house

Shillong, November 13: The Israel Defense Forces revealed a significant cache of weapons hidden in a child’s bedroom, linked to a senior Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader involved in the recent attack on Israel.

The specific leader’s identity remains undisclosed.

As per IANS, additionally, the IDF discovered Hamas infrastructure within civilian areas in the Al-Shati Camp in northern Gaza, including sites within the Abu Backer Al Sidique mosque and the al-Quds University. The IDF also uncovered intelligence operative plans of Hamas during multiple raids in Gaza.