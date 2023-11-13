HYC backs ASHAs’ demands; their protest to begin tomorrow

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) demanded of the state government to take steps to fulfill the various demands of the ASHAs on Sunday.

Asserting that they cannot remain silent on the issue, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said that the ASHAs are making a genuine demand which include the enhancement of their monthly honorarium and benefits of the MHIS scheme for medical treatment.

He further said that they have decided to support the indefinite strike of the Meghalaya Accredited Social Health Activist Workers’ Union (MASHAWU) which will begin from Tuesday.

The HYC president said that they would like acknowledge the contributions and dedication of the ASHAs to serve the people especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also recalled that the ASHAs were among the frontline health workers who were in the forefront during the peak of the pandemic.

According to him, the various health programmes of the government would not have reached the people if it was not for the efforts and contributions of the ASHAs.

He urged the stakeholders and the citizens at large including the Dorbar Shnongs to come out in support of the ASHAs during their indefinite strike.

The HYC president also appealed to the state government to resolve their grievances since the people will face great difficulties if they continue with their agitation.

Synrem has cautioned the state government against terminating the services of AHSAs, who will be agitating to fight for their rights. “We will not hesitate to fight against the government if it initiates action against the agitating ASHAs,” he added.

It may be recalled that the decision to launch an indefinite strike came after the state government had expressed its inability to give any assurance to the agitating ASHAs.

MASHAWU president Mirajune Myrsing had said that the claim of Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh that the ASHAs were receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 is not true.

“In addition to our meagre honorarium, we are denied a number of advantages. We feel obliged to request an increase in our monthly honorarium as a result,” she stated.

The National Health Mission (NHM) is meant to provide the ASHAs with a fixed remuneration of Rs 2,000, she said.

She expressed her regret at the fact that some ASHAs receive a meagre Rs 800 in compensation, even though they are required to complete several tasks.

The union’s adviser, Sonny Kharjana stated that the organisation is requesting an increase in its monthly honoraria from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.