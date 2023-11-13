Vice President all praise for Kongthong

From Our Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was all praise for whistling village Kongthong when Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha presented his report on the unique hamlet to him.

Sinha, who had adopted this village, presented the report on the development of Kongthong to the Vice President at his official residence. Earlier, it was presented to the Prime Minister in whose name the villagers have made a special tune.

Konghthong was bestowed with the prestigious ‘Best Tourism Village (Bronze)’ award by the Centre at the National Tourism Awards 2023. The village was mentioned by the Prime Minister in his nationwide broadcast Maan Ki Baat. He had also tweeted about the whistling village several times.

Talking to journalists after presenting the report to the Vice President, Sinha said his next step would be to bring Bollywood to this unique destination. Three Bollywood stars have already been approached to become the brand ambassadors for further promotion of the village.

Bringing the film world to Meghalaya will not only give the state more exposure but also bring in development as in Kashmir, he said.

The MP thanked the Prime Minister for mentioning Kongthong in his Mann Ki Baat programme and accepting a comprehensive development report on the village presented to him earlier.