Kharjahrin frontrunner for UDP ticket

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 12: As the MP elections draw nearer, former Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) president, Robertjune Kharjahrin seems to be the frontrunner for the UDP ticket to contest the Shillong parliamentary seat.

Kharjahrin, who spoke at a meeting in Mawkyrwat on Saturday, exuded confidence in himself to bag the ticket as well as the Shillong seat.

Sources within the UDP have claimed that most of the top leaders of the UDP are in favour of Kharjahrin as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections due to his popularity owing to the time when he led the group HYC. “This time I have the guts to say that if God is willing and the people of the Hynniewtrep land choose me, then in the month of May-June 2024 onwards, I need not go to an MP requesting or demanding to raise this or that issue, but I myself will stand in Parliament raising many issues concerning the state and the ‘Jaitbynriew’ including the demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya; settlement of the long-pending boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam based on the documents of the Himas and other issues. As a man I will try, but it all depends on the decisions of the people and the will of God,” Kharjahrin said.

“If this (winning the MP election) happens, all the dreams of Maieit Hopingstone Lyngdoh, be it the demand to amend Para 12 A of the Sixth Schedule, amendment of Conservation Act or Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, I will let my voice be heard in Parliament whether I fail or succeed. I prefer to fight and fall in the battlefield rather than sit at home complaining, criticising and blame others,” he said.