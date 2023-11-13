NEP logjam: TMC tries to break the ice

‘We would definitely like to appeal to the teaching community and the NEHU administration that the issue needs to be resolved at the earliest for the benefit of the stakeholders, especially the students’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The recurring trouble between the NEHU administration and the agitating groups has caught the attention of Opposition TMC, which has made an appeal to both the sides to put an end to the logjam and find a middle path for the benefit of the stakeholders, particularly the students.

“I don’t know who is right and who is wrong. From a layman’s point of view, we would definitely like to appeal to the teaching community and the NEHU administration that the issue needs to be resolved at the earliest for the benefit of the stakeholders, especially the students,” said TMC vice president George B Lyngdoh on Sunday.

He said that there definitely would be some kind of a middle path and it cannot be that the problem does not have a solution.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is made up of NEHUTA, NEHUSU, and NEHUNSA, recently decided to intensify their current agitation by declaring an indefinite strike slated to begin on November 13.

A few of the demands include the immediate removal of Rohit Prasad, the ‘illegally’ appointed Technical Officer/Senior Consultant; the appointment of statutory officers and university engineers; address the worsening state of the University Health Centre; and the release of teaching and technical staff members from ministerial duties.

The NEHU administration had on Friday appealed to the protesting groups to discuss and verify the status of the points raised and the steps taken by the university instead of agitating at a time when the academic activities are at their peaks. “If the issue remains unsolved and remains to be a point of contention from time to time, then the sufferers will be the students and other stakeholders who are in the community. Both parties should come to some kind of understanding and we request them to bring the stalemate t a close because it has been running for many months,” the TMC leader suggested.

Lyngdoh said “If there is logjam in terms of perspectives, understanding then the stakeholders will be the sufferers. Here not only both the parties log heads with each other but mostly the student fraternity and other stakeholders are dependent on the decisions that has to be taken.”

He further pointed out that any kind of stand, in a democratic setup, that is taken against a decision or any administration or leadership is expected, “because we don’t live in an autocratic setup and obviously there will be opinions and difference of perspectives”.

However, he added, the ultimate objective should be reaching an understanding.